Congo-Rwanda Economic Pact: A Step Toward Peace and Prosperity

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda announced a new economic pact in Washington on Friday, designed to enhance regional development. As U.S. President Donald Trump pushes for a peace agreement and increased Western investment, technical teams have initialed the Regional Economic Integration Framework.

The U.S. State Department released a statement detailing that the REIF outlines crucial areas for economic cooperation between the two countries. Although the deal is set to be signed by both heads of state at a future White House visit, no date has been confirmed. An earlier tentative meeting on November 13 did not materialize.

Progress hinges on addressing earlier agreements, including Rwanda's withdrawal of troops from eastern Congo and dismantling the armed FDLR group. Despite a prior setback in signing the deal, both nations are working to implement the Washington peace plan, with specific actions pending to address military concerns.

