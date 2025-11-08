Left Menu

Congo-Rwanda Economic Pact: A Step Toward Peace and Prosperity

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda have agreed on a new economic pact in Washington, aiming to foster regional development and cooperation. The agreement, part of U.S. President Trump's peace initiative, awaits finalization as both nations address security measures linked to past conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2025 05:58 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 05:58 IST
Congo-Rwanda Economic Pact: A Step Toward Peace and Prosperity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda announced a new economic pact in Washington on Friday, designed to enhance regional development. As U.S. President Donald Trump pushes for a peace agreement and increased Western investment, technical teams have initialed the Regional Economic Integration Framework.

The U.S. State Department released a statement detailing that the REIF outlines crucial areas for economic cooperation between the two countries. Although the deal is set to be signed by both heads of state at a future White House visit, no date has been confirmed. An earlier tentative meeting on November 13 did not materialize.

Progress hinges on addressing earlier agreements, including Rwanda's withdrawal of troops from eastern Congo and dismantling the armed FDLR group. Despite a prior setback in signing the deal, both nations are working to implement the Washington peace plan, with specific actions pending to address military concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shutdown Chaos: Flight Reductions Loom as Airlines Feel the Squeeze

Shutdown Chaos: Flight Reductions Loom as Airlines Feel the Squeeze

 Global
2
Hungary Secures U.S. Sanctions Exemption Amid Energy Ties with Russia

Hungary Secures U.S. Sanctions Exemption Amid Energy Ties with Russia

 Global
3
Federal Court Ruling Ensures Full SNAP Benefits Amid Government Shutdown

Federal Court Ruling Ensures Full SNAP Benefits Amid Government Shutdown

 United States
4
FCC Chairman Brendan Carr Faces Senate Scrutiny Over Kimmel Controversy

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr Faces Senate Scrutiny Over Kimmel Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025