Electoral Privacy Breach Sparks Legal Action in Bihar

Bihar's electoral process faced a disruption as four individuals were charged for allegedly photographing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and distributing these images on social media during the assembly elections.

The incidents, located in Ara, Gopalganj, and Saran, have prompted legal action as these actions breach the Model Code of Conduct and relevant laws.

Authorities are also focusing investigations on uncovering the methods used to clandestinely bring mobile phones into the polling booths.

(With inputs from agencies.)