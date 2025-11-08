Electoral Privacy Breach Sparks Legal Action in Bihar
Four individuals in Bihar have been accused of capturing and sharing photos of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) on social media during assembly elections, violating electoral laws. The incidents occurred in Ara, Gopalganj, and Saran. Police are investigating how mobile phones were smuggled into polling booths.
Bihar's electoral process faced a disruption as four individuals were charged for allegedly photographing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and distributing these images on social media during the assembly elections.
The incidents, located in Ara, Gopalganj, and Saran, have prompted legal action as these actions breach the Model Code of Conduct and relevant laws.
Authorities are also focusing investigations on uncovering the methods used to clandestinely bring mobile phones into the polling booths.
