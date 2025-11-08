Left Menu

Bangladeshi national who escaped Mumbai Police's custody held in Chhattisgarh

A suspected illegal Bangladeshi immigrant, who had escaped from the Mumbai Polices custody, has been apprehended while he was travelling on a train in Chhattisgarh, officials said on Saturday.Acting on a tip-off from Mumbai Police, the Durg GRP traced the suspect on the Kolkata-bound Kurla-Howrah Shalimar Express around 7 pm on Friday, said Rajendra Singh, in-charge of Durg GRP outpost.During the inspection, the man failed to produce any valid documents and gave evasive answers, he said.He was brought to the GRP station for questioning, where he identified himself as Azmin Sheikh 19, a resident of Bangladesh.

PTI | Durg | Updated: 08-11-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 14:10 IST
Bangladeshi national who escaped Mumbai Police's custody held in Chhattisgarh
  • Country:
  • India

A suspected illegal Bangladeshi immigrant, who had escaped from the Mumbai Police's custody, has been apprehended while he was travelling on a train in Chhattisgarh, officials said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off from Mumbai Police, the Durg GRP traced the suspect on the Kolkata-bound Kurla-Howrah Shalimar Express around 7 pm on Friday, said Rajendra Singh, in-charge of Durg GRP outpost.

During the inspection, the man failed to produce any valid documents and gave evasive answers, he said.

He was brought to the GRP station for questioning, where he identified himself as Azmin Sheikh (19), a resident of Bangladesh. Following confirmation of his identity, Durg GRP informed Mumbai Police, who reached Durg to take custody of the accused on Saturday, he said.

A case was registered against Sheikh at Rabale police station in Navi Mumbai for illegally entering India. He had reportedly escaped from Mumbai Police custody and was attempting to return to Bangladesh, Singh added.

After completing the formalities, Mumbai Police will take him back, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vice President Radhakrishnan to visit Karnataka on Nov 9

Vice President Radhakrishnan to visit Karnataka on Nov 9

 India
2
Rahul Gandhi's 'dukaan' will be shut in Bihar as INDIA bloc will be wiped out in polls: Shah

Rahul Gandhi's 'dukaan' will be shut in Bihar as INDIA bloc will be wiped ou...

 India
3
CM Sukhu asks BJP leaders if they ever fought with Centre for Himachal Pradesh's rights

CM Sukhu asks BJP leaders if they ever fought with Centre for Himachal Prade...

 India
4
If Rahul is really concerned about SCs, STs, minorities, he should have made someone from these communities LoP in LS: Rajnath in Bhabua.

If Rahul is really concerned about SCs, STs, minorities, he should have made...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025