Left Menu

Barcode sander logs, track them in real-time, Pawan Kalyan instructs officials

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday directed officials to barcode every red sander log with the government and track them in real time.Kalyan, who has forest portfolio with him, visited red sanders warehouses belonging to the forest department at Mangalam village in Tirupati Urban mandal today, and instructed officials that not even a single log should be missing from the time of its seizure to sale.Set up unique bar coding and live tracking for every red sanders log.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 08-11-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 16:56 IST
Barcode sander logs, track them in real-time, Pawan Kalyan instructs officials
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday directed officials to barcode every red sander log with the government and track them in real time.

Kalyan, who has forest portfolio with him, visited red sanders warehouses belonging to the forest department at Mangalam village in Tirupati Urban mandal today, and instructed officials that not even a single log should be missing from the time of its seizure to sale.

''Set up unique bar coding and live tracking for every red sanders log. Not even a single log should be missing from the time of its seizure to sale,'' Kalyan was quoted in a press release as saying. The Deputy CM checked out the precious wood stored in eight godowns, categorised into a, b, c and non-grade categories.

He also visited Mamanduru forest area in Tirupati district.

Back in May, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had directed all revenue-generating departments, including the forest department, to explore possibilities of increasing revenues for the state, setting an income target of over Rs 1.34 lakh crore for FY26.

Naidu had called for the setting up of a committee to facilitate the international sale of red sandalwood stocks in the state.

Highlighting that Andhra Pradesh is home to red sanders worth thousands of crores of rupees, he said monetising these reserves could bring in substantial income.

Referred to as Zitan in China, the hardwood species found exclusively in the Seshachalam forests of Andhra Pradesh is used for making furniture, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gaza health officials say that over 69,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war so far, reports AP.

Gaza health officials say that over 69,000 Palestinians have been killed in ...

 Global
2
Centre sets up joint expert panel to study Shiradi Ghat tunnel connectivity project

Centre sets up joint expert panel to study Shiradi Ghat tunnel connectivity ...

 India
3
I prepared myself well for Australian conditions: Abhishek

I prepared myself well for Australian conditions: Abhishek

 Australia
4
Arunachal CM enhances Dorjee Khandu merit scholarship, inaugurates new college blocks

Arunachal CM enhances Dorjee Khandu merit scholarship, inaugurates new colle...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025