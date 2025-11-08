Left Menu

48 stranded migrant workers return from Tunisia

Forty-eight migrant workers from Jharkhand, allegedly stranded in Tunisia, have safely returned to their home districts, officials said on Saturday.Team leader at the Migrant Control Cell Jharkhand Labour department Shikha Lakra told PTI on Saturday that all the migrant workers reached their homes on Friday.They returned in different batches based on their flights from Tunisia to Mumbai and returned to their home districts of Hazaribagh, Giridih and Bokaro by train.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 08-11-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 18:46 IST
48 stranded migrant workers return from Tunisia
  • Country:
  • India

Forty-eight migrant workers from Jharkhand, allegedly stranded in Tunisia, have safely returned to their home districts, officials said on Saturday.

Team leader at the Migrant Control Cell (Jharkhand Labour department) Shikha Lakra told PTI on Saturday that all the migrant workers reached their homes on Friday.

''They returned in different batches based on their flights from Tunisia to Mumbai and returned to their home districts of Hazaribagh, Giridih and Bokaro by train. The last batch reached Bokaro on Friday. All the workers had their three months' salary cleared by the employing company,'' said Lakra.

''The migrants had shared a video narrating their ordeals, and this reached Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and he directed for prompt action by the Labour department to ensure safe arrival of the workers and clearing of their outstanding salaries (nearly Rs 30 lakh), which had led them to face financial hardships,'' said Lakra.

''We got in touch with the Indian Embassy and relevant agencies and completed the process and travel formalities,'' said Lakra.

The workers were employed by a private firm.

''Following the chief minister's instructions, the Labour department officials met with the workers and learned about their problems in detail at their home districts. The government is now taking steps to cover these workers and their families under various welfare schemes so that they are not forced to migrate,'' the official said.

According to information, the workers were employed for laying high transmission wires through a private company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NDA to get benefit from record polling in Bihar, claims Union minister Athawale

NDA to get benefit from record polling in Bihar, claims Union minister Athaw...

 India
2
Local body polls: NCP review on, decision on alliances in next few days, says Ajit Pawar

Local body polls: NCP review on, decision on alliances in next few days, say...

 India
3
Burglars loot cash, jewellery from house of elderly woman

Burglars loot cash, jewellery from house of elderly woman

 India
4
UPDATE 1-Trump urges lawmakers to give healthcare money 'directly to the people'

UPDATE 1-Trump urges lawmakers to give healthcare money 'directly to the peo...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025