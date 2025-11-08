65-year-old lifer escapes Himachal's Nahan prison

A 65-year-old inmate undergoing life imprisonment in Himachal Pradesh's Nahan Model Central Jail escaped from the prison, officials said on Saturday.

Convicted in a murder case, Harish Kumar, who belongs to Haryana's Shahbad village, has been missing since Thursday evening, they said.

The local police and Jail department have launched a search operation to nab the absconding inmate, Superintendent of Model Central Jail Nahan, Bhanu Prakash Sharma said. Following his good conduct, Harish was allowed to work in an open space and was assigned the task of performing Pooja and cleaning the temple premises in the jail area for the past six months, they said.

He was found missing on Thursday evening during roll call, and local police were immediately informed about the inmate running away from the jail, authorities said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)