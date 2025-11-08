Left Menu

65-year-old lifer escapes Himachal's Nahan prison

PTI | Nahan | Updated: 08-11-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 18:47 IST
65-year-old lifer escapes Himachal's Nahan prison
  • Country:
  • India

A 65-year-old inmate undergoing life imprisonment in Himachal Pradesh's Nahan Model Central Jail escaped from the prison, officials said on Saturday.

Convicted in a murder case, Harish Kumar, who belongs to Haryana's Shahbad village, has been missing since Thursday evening, they said.

The local police and Jail department have launched a search operation to nab the absconding inmate, Superintendent of Model Central Jail Nahan, Bhanu Prakash Sharma said. Following his good conduct, Harish was allowed to work in an open space and was assigned the task of performing Pooja and cleaning the temple premises in the jail area for the past six months, they said.

He was found missing on Thursday evening during roll call, and local police were immediately informed about the inmate running away from the jail, authorities said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NDA to get benefit from record polling in Bihar, claims Union minister Athawale

NDA to get benefit from record polling in Bihar, claims Union minister Athaw...

 India
2
Local body polls: NCP review on, decision on alliances in next few days, says Ajit Pawar

Local body polls: NCP review on, decision on alliances in next few days, say...

 India
3
Burglars loot cash, jewellery from house of elderly woman

Burglars loot cash, jewellery from house of elderly woman

 India
4
UPDATE 1-Trump urges lawmakers to give healthcare money 'directly to the people'

UPDATE 1-Trump urges lawmakers to give healthcare money 'directly to the peo...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025