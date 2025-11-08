Ranchi Police seizes brown sugar, arrests two persons

Left Menu

In a crackdown against drug trafficking, Ranchi Police seized brown sugar worth around Rs 1.30 lakh and arrested two persons, an official said on Saturday.The police received a tip-off that two persons were allegedly involved in buying and selling of brown sugar near Harmu ground, under the Argora police station limits.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 08-11-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 20:33 IST
The police received a tip-off that two persons were allegedly involved in buying and selling of brown sugar near Harmu ground, under the Argora police station limits. Based on this information, the police arrested the two persons and seized packets of brown sugar.

SP City Paras Rana said, ''We arrested two smugglers. In total, 8.65 gm of brown sugar were recovered from their possession. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated to be around Rs 1,30,000.'' An FIR regarding this has been registered under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act) at the Argora police station.

