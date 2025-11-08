Left Menu

Woman dies after family planning operation; family blames doctor, staff

Tension prevailed at a government-run hospital in Odishas Jajpur district on Saturday after family members of a deceased woman accused the doctor and staff of the health facility of a faulty sterilisation surgery leading to her death.The incident took place at Madhuban under Kuakhia police limits in the district.

Tension prevailed at a government-run hospital in Odisha's Jajpur district on Saturday after family members of a deceased woman accused the doctor and staff of the health facility of a faulty sterilisation surgery leading to her death.

The incident took place at Madhuban under Kuakhia police limits in the district. The agitators staged demonstrations in front of the entrance of the Community Health Centre with the body, demanding stern action against the doctor who conducted the surgery on the 30-year-old woman and an ASHA worker who brought her to the CHC for a family planning operation.

Mamata Malik, a resident of Kandasara village in the district, was brought to Madhuban CHC where a doctor conducted sterilisation surgery on her on Friday afternoon.

The condition of the woman became serious after the surgery, and the doctor asked her husband to shift the patient to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

She, however, died on the way to the hospital in Cuttack in an ambulance on Friday night.

Following her death, family members and villagers protested in front of the hospital gate on Saturday with the body.

"Our ASHA didi brought my wife to Madhuban CHC for a family planning operation. An inexperienced doctor of the CHC conducted a faulty surgery which led to her death. We want stern action against the doctor and the ASHA didi," said Ashwani, husband of the deceased.

The agitation was withdrawn after local police assured the family of strong action against the erring staff. The deceased's family has filed a complaint at Kuakhia police station.

