Woman shot at by bike-borne miscreants in Ranchi

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly shot at by three bike-borne miscreants in Jharkhand's Ranchi, police said. The incident took place near a railway crossing in Nagri police station area on Saturday evening when she was returning home, they said.

"The miscreants, who also stalked the woman, shot her in the back and fled," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Praveen Pushkar said. An FIR has been registered at Nagri police station and an investigation into the attack is underway, Pushkar said.

The injured woman is undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

