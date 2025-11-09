Left Menu

Body of 11-year-old girl found in well in Jharkhand's Palamu

The body of an 11-year-old girl, who had been missing for two days, was found in a well on Sunday in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said.

The girl had been missing since Friday, and her father had lodged a missing persons' complaint at the Chainpur police station.

''This morning, her body was recovered from a well. It was sent for a post-mortem examination to the Medinirai Medical College & Hospital (MMCH),'' SDPO Mani Bhushan Prasad said.

''Prima facie, it seems to be a murder. It is suspected that she has been strangulated. Whether she was raped can be known from the post-mortem examination,'' he said.

Local BJP MLA Alok Kumar Chaurasiya demanded immediate action against those involved.

