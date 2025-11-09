Israeli government spokesperson rules out Turkish forces in Gaza
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 09-11-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 19:27 IST
- Country:
- Israel
An Israeli government spokesperson said on Sunday that Turkish soldiers would not be deployed to Gaza as part of an multinational force that is meant to take over from the Israeli military.
"There will be no Turkish boots on the ground," spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian told reporters in response to a question.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israeli
- Shosh Bedrosian
- Gaza
- Turkish
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Red Cross receives body of hostage in Gaza that Hamas claims is Israeli soldier Hadar Goldin
UPDATE 1-Israeli government spokesperson rules out Turkish forces in Gaza
Israel says the Red Cross has received the body of a hostage in Gaza that Hamas claims is Israeli soldier Hadar Goldin, reports AP.
Soccer-Six arrested after brawl following Israeli soccer match
Israeli survivors of Kristallnacht mark 87th anniversary of Nazi riots amid rising antisemitism