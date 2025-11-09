UP: 25-foot-tall Ravan statue to come up at Ramayana Park in Ayodhya

A 25-foot-tall statue of Ravan will come up in Ayodhya as part of the Ramayana Park being developed by the Yogi Adityanath government to boost religious tourism, officials said on Sunday. The statue is part of a tableau depicting the epic battle between Lord Ram and Ravan, they added.

The park, being constructed near Guptar Ghat, will showcase major episodes from the Ramayana through life-sized sculptures of key figures, including Lord Ram, Hanuman, Sugriv, Vibhishan, and Angad, said Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi.

''Guptar Ghat holds immense religious significance as it is believed to be the site of Lord Ram's 'jal samadhi' (water burial). The park is designed to reflect the divinity and grandeur of the Ramayana,'' Tripathi said.

The mayor further said, the Ram Darbar -- a magnificent installation featuring Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, and Lord Lakshman -- will be another major attraction of the park. ''The aim is to give visitors a vivid and spiritual experience of the Ramayana's pivotal moments,'' he said.

Officials said the project seeks to merge spirituality with cultural tourism, providing devotees and visitors an immersive experience of the revered Indian epic.

