Drone near Uddhav's residence: MMRDA says it was used for POD taxi project survey

Amid "surveillance" allegations raised by Shiv Sena (UBT) after a drone was spotted near Uddhav Thackeray's residence in Mumbai, the MMRDA on Sunday clarified that the UAV was used for a POD taxi project survey with prior permission of the police. Responding to Aaditya Thackeray's post on X, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority stated the drone exercise was conducted to aid a visual study of the approved alignment for the Personal Rapid Transit (POD) taxi project along Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

The authority had secured all necessary approvals from the police department on behalf of the concessionaire, and the survey, carried out over the past two days, was monitored by police personnel and officials concerned, it said. The project is being executed on a public-private partnership basis and is progressing as planned, it stated. After the drone was spotted near Matoshri, the highly guarded residence of the Thackerays in the Bandra area, Aaditya alleged that the country was turning into a ''surveillance state''.

''The drone surveillance of our house today is a shameful incident, yet doesn't shock us, with the kind of surveillance state that we live in,'' the Sena (UBT) leader stated on X. MMRDA reiterated that all necessary permissions were obtained by MMRDA on behalf of the concessionaire from the Police Department, and every instruction issued by them was strictly adhered to. The certified drone operator, whose background verification has already been submitted, adhered to all instructions issued by the authorities. The operation remained fully restricted to the permitted route without any deviation, the agency stated.

''The operation remained fully compliant and restricted to the approved alignment, with no breach or deviation at any stage,'' the MMRDA added.

