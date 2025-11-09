Punjab: First batch of devotees flagged off for Amritsar under Tirath Yatra scheme

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Sunday flagged off buses carrying the first batch of devotees for paying obeisance at the holy city of Amritsar under the Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Scheme.

On this occasion, Mann said this pilgrimage is dedicated to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru.

The chief minister had launched the second phase of the scheme on October 29.

He said this is a humble initiative to strengthen social and religious harmony among Punjabis by facilitating pilgrimages to holy places.

This initiative fulfils the heartfelt wish of the elderly people who have long desired to visit sacred religious sites, said Mann.

He said under the scheme, devotees will be taken to visit Sri Harmandir Sahib, Durgiana Temple, Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal, Jallianwala Bagh, the Partition Museum, and other religious and historical places in Amritsar.

This scheme is for people of all castes, religions, income groups, and regions, he said.

He further said the state government has made elaborate arrangements for free three-day and two-night stay for pilgrims.

Mann said devotees aged 50 years or above have been registered for the pilgrimage and a voter ID card has been made mandatory for registration.

He said the pilgrims will be provided with AC buses, AC hotel accommodations and meals free of cost.

Each bus will have an attendant to assist passengers and a medical team will also accompany them to provide immediate assistance in case of any emergency, he said.

''Punjab is the sacred land of great Gurus, deities, saints, and martyrs who gave us the message of brotherhood, unity, and communal harmony,'' Mann said.

