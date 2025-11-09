Over 113 kg poppy husk seized from pickup van in Rajasthan

Police seized more than 113 kilograms of poppy husk and arrested two persons during a highway check in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district on Sunday, officials said.

Superintendent of Police Devendra Kumar said a special team from Pragpura police station intercepted a Haryana-registered pickup van during a routine check on the Jaipur-Delhi national highway. On inspection, the officers found several plastic sacks filled with poppy husk concealed behind two large electric transformers loaded on the vehicle.

The police seized the contraband and the vehicle used for smuggling. The arrested accused have been identified as Sukhbir Singh and Gurjant Singh, both residents of Moga district in Punjab.

Further investigation is underway to trace the source and the intended destination of the narcotics, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)