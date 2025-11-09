Left Menu

Indian envoy Srivastava meets Nepal’s Home Minister Aryal, discusses election security

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-11-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 23:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, on Sunday met with Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal at the Ministry of Home Affairs and discussed matters related to peace and security for the upcoming general election scheduled for March 5, 2026.

During the meeting, the Home Minister informed the Indian Ambassador that maintaining law and order, ending corruption, and ensuring good governance were the government's top priorities, according to Home Ministry sources. The government is working round the clock to hold the election on the stipulated date in a peaceful and fearless environment, Home Minister Aryal said during the meeting.

Minister Aryal said that India's role in border security management is crucial before and during the election, as both countries share an open border.

In response, Ambassador Srivastava expressed confidence that the March 5 election to the House of Representatives in Nepal would be conducted successfully. The friendly relations between the two countries would continue to progress smoothly and positively, he said, adding that India was committed to playing a constructive role to ensure the successful conduct of the election to the House of Representatives.

