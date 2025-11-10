Unidentified gunmen kill a policeman inside mosque in Pak's KPK

Left Menu

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 10-11-2025 01:37 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 01:37 IST
Unidentified gunmen on Sunday killed a police Head Constable inside a mosque in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, local police said.

Head Constable Shah Nawaz was gunned down in Mohammad Akbar village, located in the jurisdiction of Gul Imam Police Station, Tank district, bordering Afghanistan.

According to police, the slain officer was on leave and had returned home when the assailants targeted him during prayers. Rescue 1122 teams shifted the body to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Tank. Police officers and officials are on the target list of the terrorist outfits in the region, a police official said.

Soon after the incident, heavy contingents of police and security forces reached the scene, cordoned off the area, and launched an investigation and search operation to trace the perpetrators.

Authorities have condemned the attack, terming it a cowardly attempt to undermine peace and target those serving in the line of duty.

