Man killed after electric pole falls on scooter in Muzaffarnagar; BKU stages protest

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 10-11-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 10:26 IST
A 40-year-old man was killed after an electric pole fell on him while he was riding his scooter during repair work on a power line, officials said on Monday The deceased has been identified as Sunil Balyan.The incident occurred in the Adarsh Colony area on Saturday evening allegedly due to the negligence of the electricity department during maintenance work on a supply line, they said.

Circle Officer Rajkumar Saini said police reached the spot soon after receiving information and sent the body for postmortem.

Following the incident, locals staged a protest demanding strict action against officials of the electricity department. Members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), led by its national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, also sat on a dharna at the site.

The protest was called off late on Sunday night after officials of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each from the department and the contractor to the victim's family, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

