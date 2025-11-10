Left Menu

Sarkozy's Bid for Freedom: A Legal Turning Point

A Paris court will decide on Nicolas Sarkozy's early release from prison, where he began a sentence for criminal conspiracy related to his 2007 election campaign. The former French President is appealing his sentence, claiming innocence and citing a 'plot' linked to Libyan funds.

Updated: 10-11-2025 11:19 IST
Nicolas Sarkozy's potential release from prison could be decided this Monday, as a Paris court delves into the details of his case. Less than three weeks into a five-year sentence for conspiracy to secure Libyan funds for his 2007 campaign, the former president eagerly awaits a decision that could see him freed on legal grounds.

Sarkozy, aged 70, has already made history as the first modern French leader to be imprisoned after a conviction. Sentenced on September 25 and jailed on October 21 pending appeal, he promptly sought early release, arguing against his detention before an appeal ruling—a measure typically deemed exceptional in France.

The court will assess whether Sarkozy poses a flight risk or could potentially interfere with judicial proceedings. Meanwhile, Sarkozy steadfastly denies any wrongdoing and frames the allegations as part of a conspiracy involving deceased Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi. In addition to this case, he faces other legal challenges, including an upcoming court ruling and an ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

