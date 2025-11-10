Historic Voter Turnout in Bihar: A New Era of Security and Trust

Bihar marked a significant milestone with over 65% voter turnout during the first phase of the assembly elections, according to Director General of Police Vinay Kumar. Key contributors to this achievement include proactive policing, enhanced community relations, and strategic initiatives led by the Election Commission.

Ahead of the polls, law enforcement identified potential criminal threats and ensured a substantial security presence, reinforcing public trust. This collaborative effort resulted in a calm and organized election process, with no violence reported on November 6.

Ensuring smooth operations, advancements in rural road infrastructure allowed security personnel to reach remote areas efficiently. The decreased threat from Maoist activities further contributed to stable polling conditions. For the upcoming second phase, security measures remain robust across all contested regions.