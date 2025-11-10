Left Menu

Electoral Roll Anxiety Claims a Life in West Bengal

A 70-year-old man died in Nadia district, West Bengal, allegedly due to anxiety over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The man's family claimed he stopped eating after discovering his name was missing from the voters' list, despite having valid documentation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-11-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 14:32 IST
Electoral Roll Anxiety Claims a Life in West Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

A 70-year-old man succumbed to anxiety-related complications in West Bengal's Nadia district on Monday, according to his family, who blame the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls for his stress-related demise.

Identified as Shyamal Kumar Saha, the deceased stopped eating after finding his name omitted from the 2002 voters' list, despite possessing complete documentation, including voter card, Aadhaar, and property papers. The local Trinamool Congress leaders have visited his family.

The SIR, resuming after a 23-year hiatus, has generated significant fear of exclusion among residents, with several alleged suicides reported. The TMC accuses the Election Commission of inciting distress, a claim dismissed by the BJP as political maneuvering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Workmates Core2Cloud IPO Set to Boost Growth with Strategic AWS Collaboration

Workmates Core2Cloud IPO Set to Boost Growth with Strategic AWS Collaboratio...

 India
2
Vatican Probes Spanish Bishop Over Abuse Allegation

Vatican Probes Spanish Bishop Over Abuse Allegation

 Global
3
EVM Allegations Stir Up Political Storm in Odisha

EVM Allegations Stir Up Political Storm in Odisha

 India
4
Diplomatic Dispute: Japan Reacts to Chinese Diplomat's Remarks

Diplomatic Dispute: Japan Reacts to Chinese Diplomat's Remarks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025