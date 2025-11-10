BJP Accuses Congress of VVIP Treatment for Terrorists in Karnataka Jails
The BJP has accused the Karnataka Congress government of providing VVIP facilities to an alleged ISIS recruiter and other inmates, calling for the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara. Videos of inmates using mobile phones and partying surfaced, sparking public outrage and demands for an independent probe.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 15:09 IST
- Country:
- India
The BJP has launched a fierce criticism against the Congress-led Karnataka government, alleging it provides VVIP treatment to an alleged ISIS recruiter and other inmates within state jails.
Accusations flew following the release of videos showing prisoners using mobile phones, engaging in leisure activities and even partying behind bars.
The BJP demands immediate resignations from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara, highlighting an urgent need for an independent investigation.
