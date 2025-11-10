Left Menu

Maoist Surrenders for a New Beginning: Embracing Peace Over Conflict

A 30-year-old former Maoist from Chhattisgarh surrendered to Telangana police. Influenced by welfare and development schemes for tribals, she chose rehabilitation over conflict. The Telangana government's policies aimed at reintegrating surrendered Maoists have seen 85 individuals abandoning extremist paths this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-11-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 15:54 IST
Maoist Surrenders for a New Beginning: Embracing Peace Over Conflict
  • Country:
  • India

A former member of the banned CPI (Maoist) group has surrendered to authorities in Telangana, a move marked by a significant shift from years of militant involvement. The 30-year-old woman, originally from Chhattisgarh, laid down arms before Mulugu District Superintendent of Police Shabarish P, the police confirmed in a statement.

The woman's decision was influenced by Telangana's welfare and development schemes specifically tailored for tribal communities. The state's proactive rehabilitation measures for surrendered Maoists played a pivotal role in her choice to abandon conflict and embrace a peaceful life.

This surrender is part of a broader trend in which 85 Maoists have laid down arms this year, prompted by the government's integrative policies. Such initiatives aim not only at reducing militant activity but also at fostering sustainable development and peace within tribal societies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shailesh Chandra Appointed as New OICA President

Shailesh Chandra Appointed as New OICA President

 India
2
Corruption Unplugged: Ukraine's Energy Sector Under Scrutiny

Corruption Unplugged: Ukraine's Energy Sector Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
BJP Manipur Charts Future with Strategic Meeting

BJP Manipur Charts Future with Strategic Meeting

 India
4
Trump's Controversial Pardons: A Move for National Reconciliation?

Trump's Controversial Pardons: A Move for National Reconciliation?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025