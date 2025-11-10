Left Menu

Ex-Minister's Path to Freedom Cleared Amid Corruption Case Developments

Former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee is set to be released on bail following the completion of witness examinations related to a school job recruitment scam. The Supreme Court had granted him bail in August, with further directives for scripted charges within weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:19 IST
Ex-Minister's Path to Freedom Cleared Amid Corruption Case Developments
  • Country:
  • India

Monday's developments in the school job recruitment irregularities case have paved the way for the release of former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee. The trial court concluded the examination of eight witnesses in connection to the allegations.

Earlier, on August 18, the Supreme Court granted bail to Chatterjee, who has been incarcerated since 2022. However, the release was contingent upon the trial court first recording statements from pivotal witnesses.

With witnesses' testimonies recorded, Chatterjee's lawyers petitioned for his release on bail. A former education minister, Chatterjee, faces charges related to recruitment irregularities, with further accusations against other officials yet to be addressed in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan's Welfare Surge: Aiding Workers Towards a Secure Future

Rajasthan's Welfare Surge: Aiding Workers Towards a Secure Future

 India
2
Marco Bezzecchi's Perfect Ride Secures Victory at Portuguese GP

Marco Bezzecchi's Perfect Ride Secures Victory at Portuguese GP

 Portugal
3
IIT-Kharagpur Director Shines at Falling Walls Science Summit

IIT-Kharagpur Director Shines at Falling Walls Science Summit

 India
4
Inteva Products Expands in India with New Pune Plant and Future-Driven Technologies

Inteva Products Expands in India with New Pune Plant and Future-Driven Techn...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025