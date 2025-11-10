Ex-Minister's Path to Freedom Cleared Amid Corruption Case Developments
Former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee is set to be released on bail following the completion of witness examinations related to a school job recruitment scam. The Supreme Court had granted him bail in August, with further directives for scripted charges within weeks.
Monday's developments in the school job recruitment irregularities case have paved the way for the release of former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee. The trial court concluded the examination of eight witnesses in connection to the allegations.
Earlier, on August 18, the Supreme Court granted bail to Chatterjee, who has been incarcerated since 2022. However, the release was contingent upon the trial court first recording statements from pivotal witnesses.
With witnesses' testimonies recorded, Chatterjee's lawyers petitioned for his release on bail. A former education minister, Chatterjee, faces charges related to recruitment irregularities, with further accusations against other officials yet to be addressed in court.
