U.S. Strikes Drug Vessels in Eastern Pacific
The United States targeted two vessels suspected of carrying drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing six individuals. The vessels were identified as part of illicit narcotics smuggling along a known trafficking route, according to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
The U.S. military conducted a significant operation in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Sunday, targeting two vessels suspected of drug smuggling. The strikes resulted in the deaths of six individuals aboard the vessels.
According to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, intelligence had identified these vessels as part of an illicit narcotics operation. They were reportedly transporting narcotics along a well-known trafficking route.
Hegseth announced the operation's outcome in a post on X, where he also shared video footage of the strikes, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to combat drug smuggling in international waters.
