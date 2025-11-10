Om Birla Urges Order in Parliament, Lauds Northeast's Role in Democracy

In a powerful message to uphold the sanctity of democratic institutions, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla called upon all political parties to ensure the smooth and dignified conduct of legislative proceedings, particularly in view of the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament beginning on 1 December 2025. Speaking on the sidelines of the Annual Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), India Region, Zone–III, held at the Nagaland Legislative Assembly in Kohima, Shri Birla underscored the essential role of legislatures as platforms for meaningful, informed, and structured debate.

Upholding the Spirit of Parliamentary Democracy

Shri Birla cautioned that deliberate disruptions and political theatrics, often seen during House proceedings, damage the public’s trust in democratic processes and compromise the opportunity for productive discourse and accountability. He emphasized that India's vibrant democracy provides ample space for dissent and debate—but within the boundaries of respect, civility, and order.

“Planned disruptions not only undermine democratic processes but also deprive citizens of meaningful deliberations and accountability,” he asserted.

The Speaker’s appeal is timely, given the increased public scrutiny on parliamentary conduct, and his remarks serve as a reminder of the need for collective responsibility among political stakeholders to safeguard the sanctity of legislative forums.

Legislatures as Engines of Policy and Progress

Earlier, inaugurating the CPA Zone–III Conference, Shri Birla delivered a stirring address on the theme: “Policy, Progress & People: Legislatures as Catalysts of Change.” He emphasized that the legislature is more than a law-making body—it is a bridge between public aspirations and policymaking. Legislators, he said, must channel people’s voices into constructive legislative actions that directly address regional and national challenges.

Highlighting the Northeast’s pivotal role, Shri Birla said the region’s unique socio-cultural fabric and strategic importance position it as a critical player in India’s growth story. He added:

“Comprehensive development is possible only through active public participation. Public representatives must ensure that citizens’ voices are meaningfully reflected in policymaking.”

Digital Transformation in Legislative Governance

One of the major themes in Shri Birla’s address was the digital modernization of legislative institutions. Applauding the Nagaland Legislative Assembly for becoming a fully paperless legislature, he called it a “pioneering model of digital governance” in India.

He noted the widespread adoption of digital platforms, e-proceedings, and citizen-friendly systems across Northeast assemblies, which has made governance more transparent and participatory.

At the same time, the Speaker issued a cautionary note on the use of emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI). While AI holds potential to strengthen decision-making and administrative efficiency, its irresponsible use could pose risks. He urged legislators to harness AI for enhancing transparency, improving public engagement, and reinforcing the integrity of legislative functions.

Centre–State Cooperation and Climate-Resilient Development

Shri Birla emphasized that strong Centre–State relations are essential for India’s federal structure to function effectively. While each tier of governance has its defined constitutional mandate, cooperative federalism is the key to responsive and inclusive policymaking.

Citing the rapid growth in connectivity, public services, and infrastructure across the Northeast, he lauded the Centre and States’ collaborative efforts. However, he also called for a region-specific action plan that takes into account the unique geographic vulnerabilities of the Northeast, such as:

Increased risk of cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods

Fragile ecological balance and impact on livelihoods

Need for green infrastructure and climate-resilient development models

“Development strategies must integrate climate resilience, sustainability, and community participation to ensure long-term regional progress,” he noted.

Empowering the Northeast: Cultural and Economic Renaissance

Shri Birla praised the Northeast for its commitment to participatory democracy, citing how local legislatures have consistently upheld the tradition of collective decision-making while being deeply responsive to regional aspirations.

He pointed to the region’s vibrant culture, traditional crafts, and natural beauty as major assets that can be harnessed to boost local entrepreneurship and tourism, thereby furthering the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India).

“Promoting local products, arts, and crafts can generate economic opportunities and empower communities while preserving cultural heritage,” he said.

Vision for a Viksit Bharat @ 2047

The conference also engaged with the sub-theme: “Role of Legislatures in Achieving Viksit Bharat @ 2047”, which envisions India’s transformation into a developed, inclusive, and equitable nation by its 100th year of independence.

Legislators and experts reflected on how parliamentary bodies can play a decisive role in shaping long-term national strategies, enhancing education, healthcare, digital access, infrastructure, and environmental stewardship—especially in regions with distinct challenges like the Northeast.

Robust Participation and Cultural Exchange

The two-day conference witnessed the participation of 12 presiding officers (including 7 Speakers and 5 Deputy Speakers) from 7 of the 8 member states of CPA Zone–III. In attendance were Members of Parliament, MLAs, and top parliamentary officers, reaffirming the importance of regional collaboration in democratic governance.

Senior leaders including Nagaland Chief Minister Shri Neiphiu Rio, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Shri Harivansh, Speaker of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly Shri Sharingain Longkümer, and Nagaland’s Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Shri K.G. Kenye also addressed the gathering.

In a special cultural nod, Shri Birla extended his warm greetings to the people of Nagaland for the upcoming Hornbill Festival, celebrating it as a global showcase of the region’s resilience, creativity, and rich traditions.

Strengthening Democratic Institutions

Concluding his remarks, Shri Om Birla expressed optimism that the CPA Conference would lead to actionable policy recommendations, improved legislative practices, and stronger public trust in democratic institutions. He called upon all stakeholders to work together to build a vibrant, responsive, and forward-looking legislative framework that champions the people’s voice and aspirations.