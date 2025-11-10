China and U.S. Freeze Port Fees and Sanctions Amid Trade Talks

In a significant development, China announced a one-year suspension of port fees for vessels with U.S. connections. This decision mirrors a similar move by the U.S., intended to ease tensions in the shipping and shipbuilding sectors.

The agreement followed deliberations between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping during a recent summit in South Korea. This suspension commenced at 13:01 local time on Monday, aligning with measures announced by the U.S. Trade Representative's office.

Beijing welcomed the U.S. decision to pause actions against China's unfair trade practices for a year. China's commerce ministry expressed willingness to continue dialogues based on mutual respect, and sees this as a crucial step towards strengthening bilateral relations.