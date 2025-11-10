China and U.S. Freeze Port Fees and Sanctions Amid Trade Talks
China has suspended port fees on U.S.-linked vessels for a year following a similar U.S. action. This agreement stems from discussions between U.S. President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The move is part of ongoing efforts to stabilize trade relations between the two countries.
In a significant development, China announced a one-year suspension of port fees for vessels with U.S. connections. This decision mirrors a similar move by the U.S., intended to ease tensions in the shipping and shipbuilding sectors.
The agreement followed deliberations between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping during a recent summit in South Korea. This suspension commenced at 13:01 local time on Monday, aligning with measures announced by the U.S. Trade Representative's office.
Beijing welcomed the U.S. decision to pause actions against China's unfair trade practices for a year. China's commerce ministry expressed willingness to continue dialogues based on mutual respect, and sees this as a crucial step towards strengthening bilateral relations.
