Swiss Guard Under Scrutiny for Alleged Antisemitic Behavior

The Pontifical Swiss Guard, the Vatican's elite military unit, is undergoing an investigation following allegations of antisemitic conduct by one of its members. Two Jewish women claim that a guard made a derogatory gesture and referred to them as 'the Jews' as they entered the Vatican for a general audience with Pope Leo on October 29.

The Vatican has acknowledged the incident and announced an internal review, stating that the episode, which some interpreted as having antisemitic connotations, occurred at an entrance to the Vatican City State. The contentious incident allegedly arose from a disagreement over photographing at a guard post.

October 29 also marked an important audience focusing on interfaith dialogue, celebrating 60 years of a critical Church document. Pope Leo reiterated the Church's stance against antisemitism, emphasizing that it neither tolerates nor endorses such behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)