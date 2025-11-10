Deadly Blast Near Red Fort Sparks Panic Amid High Alert
A powerful explosion shook Delhi near the Red Fort, resulting in one death and several injuries. The blast, originating from a car, prompted a high alert and a swift response from the police and fire services. Eyewitnesses reported significant damage and widespread panic.
A deadly explosion near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday evening claimed at least one life and injured several others, as confirmed by local officials. The blast, occurring in a parked car, unleashed flames that engulfed nearby vehicles, prompting a high alert across the city.
The intense explosion shattered windows of vehicles parked meters away, with the noise resonating through nearby congested streets. A senior Delhi Fire Service official stated that the blast occurred near Red Fort Metro Station gate number 1 and highlighted fears of additional injuries.
Emergency services, including seven fire tenders and the anti-terror squad, swiftly cordoned off the area to assess the situation. The incident follows the discovery of explosive materials in Haryana linked to a suspected terror-related case, further raising security concerns.
