Deadly Blast Near Red Fort Sparks Panic Amid High Alert

A deadly explosion near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday evening claimed at least one life and injured several others, as confirmed by local officials. The blast, occurring in a parked car, unleashed flames that engulfed nearby vehicles, prompting a high alert across the city.

The intense explosion shattered windows of vehicles parked meters away, with the noise resonating through nearby congested streets. A senior Delhi Fire Service official stated that the blast occurred near Red Fort Metro Station gate number 1 and highlighted fears of additional injuries.

Emergency services, including seven fire tenders and the anti-terror squad, swiftly cordoned off the area to assess the situation. The incident follows the discovery of explosive materials in Haryana linked to a suspected terror-related case, further raising security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)