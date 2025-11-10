Left Menu

Deadly Blast Near Red Fort Sparks Panic Amid High Alert

A powerful explosion shook Delhi near the Red Fort, resulting in one death and several injuries. The blast, originating from a car, prompted a high alert and a swift response from the police and fire services. Eyewitnesses reported significant damage and widespread panic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:09 IST
A deadly explosion near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday evening claimed at least one life and injured several others, as confirmed by local officials. The blast, occurring in a parked car, unleashed flames that engulfed nearby vehicles, prompting a high alert across the city.

The intense explosion shattered windows of vehicles parked meters away, with the noise resonating through nearby congested streets. A senior Delhi Fire Service official stated that the blast occurred near Red Fort Metro Station gate number 1 and highlighted fears of additional injuries.

Emergency services, including seven fire tenders and the anti-terror squad, swiftly cordoned off the area to assess the situation. The incident follows the discovery of explosive materials in Haryana linked to a suspected terror-related case, further raising security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

