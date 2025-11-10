Anti-Corruption Sweep at Energoatom

In a bid to ensure transparency and accountability, Ukraine's nuclear power operator, Energoatom, has come under the scrutiny of anti-corruption investigators.

On Monday, Energoatom confirmed that it was cooperating fully with searches conducted by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

The investigation aims to root out any misuse within the company, signifying the nation's ongoing commitment to combating corruption strategically.

(With inputs from agencies.)