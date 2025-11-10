Left Menu

Anti-Corruption Sweep at Energoatom

Ukraine's nuclear operator, Energoatom, is under investigation by anti-corruption bodies. Searches are being conducted at their premises, with Energoatom cooperating fully. The probe involves the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, seeking to ensure transparency and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:22 IST
Anti-Corruption Sweep at Energoatom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a bid to ensure transparency and accountability, Ukraine's nuclear power operator, Energoatom, has come under the scrutiny of anti-corruption investigators.

On Monday, Energoatom confirmed that it was cooperating fully with searches conducted by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

The investigation aims to root out any misuse within the company, signifying the nation's ongoing commitment to combating corruption strategically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Samrat Rana wins 10m air pistol gold at ISSF World Championships in Cairo.

India's Samrat Rana wins 10m air pistol gold at ISSF World Championships in ...

 Global
2
Devastating Blast Near Red Fort: Eyewitnesses Recount Horror

Devastating Blast Near Red Fort: Eyewitnesses Recount Horror

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes: Blast Near Red Fort Claims Lives and Leaves Delhi in Shock

Tragedy Strikes: Blast Near Red Fort Claims Lives and Leaves Delhi in Shock

 India
4
Nation on Edge: High Alert Issued After Blast Near Red Fort Metro

Nation on Edge: High Alert Issued After Blast Near Red Fort Metro

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025