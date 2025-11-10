Anti-Corruption Sweep at Energoatom
Ukraine's nuclear operator, Energoatom, is under investigation by anti-corruption bodies. Searches are being conducted at their premises, with Energoatom cooperating fully. The probe involves the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, seeking to ensure transparency and accountability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:22 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a bid to ensure transparency and accountability, Ukraine's nuclear power operator, Energoatom, has come under the scrutiny of anti-corruption investigators.
On Monday, Energoatom confirmed that it was cooperating fully with searches conducted by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.
The investigation aims to root out any misuse within the company, signifying the nation's ongoing commitment to combating corruption strategically.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Red Fort Tragedy: Car Explosion Sparks Urgent Investigation
Tragic Demise of Young Model in Bhopal: Investigation Underway
Court Overturns Investigation Order Against Law Minister Kapil Mishra
Court Overturns Order for Further Investigation of Kapil Mishra in Delhi Riots Case
Rouse Avenue Court Orders Fresh Investigation into Kapil Mishra's Role in 2020 Delhi Riots