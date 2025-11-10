Supreme Court Reviews MP High Court's District Judge Appointment Ruling

The Supreme Court has taken up a plea against the Madhya Pradesh High Court's decision to overturn a crucial amendment concerning district judge appointments. This amendment aimed to tackle the inefficiencies in appointing district judges when eligible candidates from the advocate quota fall short.

Introduced to address a significant shortfall in the recruitment of district judges from the Bar quota, the amendment allowed the High Court to appoint from existing judges if necessary. The plea points out that only 11 advocates filled vacancies from 2011 to 2015 despite 304 vacancies being advertised.

The petitioner emphasized the necessity of the amendment to fill persistent vacancies and maintain judicial efficiency, aligning it with constitutional objectives of timely justice. However, the High Court's annulment of this amendment is claimed to disrupt judicial operations in Madhya Pradesh.

