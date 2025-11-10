Left Menu

Supreme Court Reviews MP High Court's District Judge Appointment Ruling

The Supreme Court has consolidated a plea challenging the Madhya Pradesh High Court's decision to quash an amendment aimed at reforming district judge appointments. The Madhya Pradesh HC's amendment allowed for district judges to be appointed from existing judges if Bar quota candidates were insufficient. A response challenges this decision, claiming it hampers judicial efficacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:47 IST
Supreme Court Reviews MP High Court's District Judge Appointment Ruling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has taken up a plea against the Madhya Pradesh High Court's decision to overturn a crucial amendment concerning district judge appointments. This amendment aimed to tackle the inefficiencies in appointing district judges when eligible candidates from the advocate quota fall short.

Introduced to address a significant shortfall in the recruitment of district judges from the Bar quota, the amendment allowed the High Court to appoint from existing judges if necessary. The plea points out that only 11 advocates filled vacancies from 2011 to 2015 despite 304 vacancies being advertised.

The petitioner emphasized the necessity of the amendment to fill persistent vacancies and maintain judicial efficiency, aligning it with constitutional objectives of timely justice. However, the High Court's annulment of this amendment is claimed to disrupt judicial operations in Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan Security Forces Target Taliban Militant Strongholds

Pakistan Security Forces Target Taliban Militant Strongholds

 Pakistan
2
Controversy Unfolds: Land Deals Stir up Maharashtra Politics

Controversy Unfolds: Land Deals Stir up Maharashtra Politics

 India
3
Ex-Minister Defends Security Response in Bangladesh Protests

Ex-Minister Defends Security Response in Bangladesh Protests

 India
4
Bihar on High Alert Amid Red Fort Explosion

Bihar on High Alert Amid Red Fort Explosion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025