Tragedy Strikes: Explosive Attack Near Red Fort
A deadly car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort resulted in at least eight deaths and multiple injuries. Authorities, including the Delhi Police and national agencies, are investigating the high-intensity blast. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is being kept informed of the situation, as rescue efforts continue.
A devastating car explosion near Delhi's iconic Red Fort has claimed at least eight lives, leaving another 24 injured. The blast occurred in a slow-moving vehicle near a crowded intersection, leading to significant chaos and damage.
Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha addressed the media at the scene, confirming both fatalities and injuries. He also mentioned that Union Home Minister Amit Shah receives regular updates on the ongoing investigation.
Authorities, including the Delhi Police, forensic teams, and national agencies like the NIA and NSG, are actively assessing the situation. Emergency services swiftly transported the injured to LNJP Hospital for treatment, as the area was bustling with people at the time of the explosion.
Home Minister Amit Shah to visit LNJP hospital to meet those injured in the blast near Red Fort, say sources.
