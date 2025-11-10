Left Menu

Pune Police Expose Gloomy Web of Ghaywal's Illicit Deals

The Pune police have sought the Enforcement Directorate's intervention for suspected money laundering by gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, who is linked to illegal properties and offences like murder. Ghaywal, now in the UK on a visitor visa, has allegedly engaged in unlawful transactions and land deals.

Updated: 10-11-2025 22:04 IST
  • India

The Pune police have officially contacted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding alleged illegal properties and suspected money laundering connected to notorious gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, an official disclosed on Monday. Ghaywal, currently believed to be in the UK, is embroiled in multiple criminal activities.

Associates of Ghaywal were reportedly involved in a violent road rage incident in Pune's Kothrud area last month. This added to his long list of charges, including murder, extortion, and illegal possession of firearms. The police claim he played a substantial role in dubious financial activities and land transactions.

'Our investigation revealed Ghaywal's engagement in various monetary deals,' stated Deputy Commissioner of Police Sambhaji Kadam. The police have urged the ED to consider charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, owing to the seizures related to Ghaywal's illegal assets and affiliations with numerous firms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

