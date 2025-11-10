Family Feud Turns Fatal: Police Apprehend Prime Suspect in AIIMS Lab Attendant's Murder

Bhubaneswar police made a significant breakthrough on Monday by arresting the primary suspect in the murder case of AIIMS lab attendant Sudhansu Khuntia. The victim was tragically shot while en route to work on October 13. According to officials, the arrest took place on the Hanspal–Balianta road on the city's outskirts.

The police identified the suspect as Khuntia's cousin, Sadasiba Pradhan, who was also known as Siba. This arrest follows the earlier detention of four other individuals linked to the murder case, including Siba's younger brother Suvendu Pradhan, their father Sukanta Pradhan, and two other accomplices.

Authorities attribute the motive for this heinous crime to a long-standing family dispute over ancestral property. Notably, a civil case related to the land dispute is still pending in court. The murder weapon, a country-made pistol, has been seized, shedding light on this tragic family saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)