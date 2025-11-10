Left Menu

Viral Video Leads to Arrests in Manipal Bar Brawl

Four individuals have been arrested following an altercation at a bar in Manipal, which went viral on social media. The fight began over a minor dispute and escalated despite attempts by bouncers to intervene. The police have registered a case for public nuisance and have promised preventive measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:59 IST
Viral Video Leads to Arrests in Manipal Bar Brawl
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four individuals were taken into custody following a brawl at a Manipal bar that went viral on social media, officials reported on Monday.

The altercation, involving Amar Shetty, Chandan C Salian, Dhanush, and Ajay, began over a minor dispute and developed into a physical fight despite the presence of bouncers.

Prompt police action ensued after the video attracted online attention, with a case filed for public nuisance. Authorities vowed to implement measures to curb such incidents in the future.

TRENDING

1
Intensified Probe into Red Fort Blast: A Nation on Edge

Intensified Probe into Red Fort Blast: A Nation on Edge

 India
2
Former Minister Faces Arrest in $14.86 Million Fraud Case

Former Minister Faces Arrest in $14.86 Million Fraud Case

 Nigeria
3
Tragedy at Red Fort: Leaders Express Grief and Call for Investigation

Tragedy at Red Fort: Leaders Express Grief and Call for Investigation

 India
4
Key Contests and Security Tightened Ahead of Bihar's Crucial Second Polling Phase

Key Contests and Security Tightened Ahead of Bihar's Crucial Second Polling ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025