Viral Video Leads to Arrests in Manipal Bar Brawl

Four individuals have been arrested following an altercation at a bar in Manipal, which went viral on social media. The fight began over a minor dispute and escalated despite attempts by bouncers to intervene. The police have registered a case for public nuisance and have promised preventive measures.
Four individuals were taken into custody following a brawl at a Manipal bar that went viral on social media, officials reported on Monday.
The altercation, involving Amar Shetty, Chandan C Salian, Dhanush, and Ajay, began over a minor dispute and developed into a physical fight despite the presence of bouncers.
Prompt police action ensued after the video attracted online attention, with a case filed for public nuisance. Authorities vowed to implement measures to curb such incidents in the future.
