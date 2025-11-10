Viral Video Leads to Arrests in Manipal Bar Brawl

Four individuals were taken into custody following a brawl at a Manipal bar that went viral on social media, officials reported on Monday.

The altercation, involving Amar Shetty, Chandan C Salian, Dhanush, and Ajay, began over a minor dispute and developed into a physical fight despite the presence of bouncers.

Prompt police action ensued after the video attracted online attention, with a case filed for public nuisance. Authorities vowed to implement measures to curb such incidents in the future.