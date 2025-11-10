Left Menu

Hannibal Gadhafi Free After 10 Years: $900,000 Bail Sparks Release

Hannibal Gadhafi, son of the late Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi, has been released from Lebanese detention after paying a $900,000 bail. His release follows a decision to lift a travel ban initially imposed alongside a $11 million bail, later reduced after diplomatic talks between Lebanon and Libya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 10-11-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 23:01 IST
Hannibal Gadhafi Free After 10 Years: $900,000 Bail Sparks Release
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Hannibal Gadhafi, the son of deceased Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi, has been released after a decade-long detention in Lebanon. Security officials and his defense team confirmed his release came after the payment of a USD 900,000 bail.

Lawyer Charbel Milad al-Khoury stated Gadhafi was released Monday evening once necessary paperwork was completed. This follows recent decisions by Lebanese authorities to lift a travel ban and reduce his previously set USD 11 million bail.

The Libyan delegation's diplomatic efforts facilitated this outcome, including the financial backing to secure Gadhafi's freedom. Lebanese officials confirmed that Hannibal Gadhafi's bail had been covered as a part of the negotiations between the respective governments.

TRENDING

1
Intensified Probe into Red Fort Blast: A Nation on Edge

Intensified Probe into Red Fort Blast: A Nation on Edge

 India
2
Former Minister Faces Arrest in $14.86 Million Fraud Case

Former Minister Faces Arrest in $14.86 Million Fraud Case

 Nigeria
3
Tragedy at Red Fort: Leaders Express Grief and Call for Investigation

Tragedy at Red Fort: Leaders Express Grief and Call for Investigation

 India
4
Key Contests and Security Tightened Ahead of Bihar's Crucial Second Polling Phase

Key Contests and Security Tightened Ahead of Bihar's Crucial Second Polling ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025