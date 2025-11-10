Hannibal Gadhafi Free After 10 Years: $900,000 Bail Sparks Release
Hannibal Gadhafi, son of the late Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi, has been released from Lebanese detention after paying a $900,000 bail. His release follows a decision to lift a travel ban initially imposed alongside a $11 million bail, later reduced after diplomatic talks between Lebanon and Libya.
Lebanon
- Lebanon
Hannibal Gadhafi, the son of deceased Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi, has been released after a decade-long detention in Lebanon. Security officials and his defense team confirmed his release came after the payment of a USD 900,000 bail.
Lawyer Charbel Milad al-Khoury stated Gadhafi was released Monday evening once necessary paperwork was completed. This follows recent decisions by Lebanese authorities to lift a travel ban and reduce his previously set USD 11 million bail.
The Libyan delegation's diplomatic efforts facilitated this outcome, including the financial backing to secure Gadhafi's freedom. Lebanese officials confirmed that Hannibal Gadhafi's bail had been covered as a part of the negotiations between the respective governments.
