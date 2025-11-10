Security Heightened in Maharashtra After Blast in New Delhi

In the aftermath of a car explosion near the Red Fort metro station in New Delhi, Maharashtra has ramped up security measures across the state, particularly in Mumbai. The blast resulted in at least eight deaths and around 20 injuries, prompting intense vigilance at vital locations.

Authorities have issued precautionary alerts, instructing city commissioners and district unit commanders to stay on high alert. Security has been tightened at significant places and installations, with increased deployment of police and bomb detection teams.

The Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force have amplified patrolling efforts at key railway hubs, while passengers are urged to remain cautious. Barricades, combing operations, and intelligence efforts dominate the state's response to prevent untoward incidents.

