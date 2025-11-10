Security Heightened in Maharashtra After Blast in New Delhi
Following a car blast near Red Fort in New Delhi, Maharashtra has heightened security at critical sites, particularly in Mumbai. Authorities have increased patrolling, deployed bomb squads, and set up additional checkpoints. Intensified security measures are in place at major transport hubs and sensitive areas across the state to prevent further incidents.
In the aftermath of a car explosion near the Red Fort metro station in New Delhi, Maharashtra has ramped up security measures across the state, particularly in Mumbai. The blast resulted in at least eight deaths and around 20 injuries, prompting intense vigilance at vital locations.
Authorities have issued precautionary alerts, instructing city commissioners and district unit commanders to stay on high alert. Security has been tightened at significant places and installations, with increased deployment of police and bomb detection teams.
The Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force have amplified patrolling efforts at key railway hubs, while passengers are urged to remain cautious. Barricades, combing operations, and intelligence efforts dominate the state's response to prevent untoward incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
