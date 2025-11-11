Red Fort Blast Tragedy Sparks Urgent Call for Justice

A devastating explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday resulted in multiple deaths and left several individuals injured. The incident prompted an outcry from various political quarters, demanding a swift investigation and justice for the victims.

CPI (Marxist) general secretary MA Baby expressed his shock over the incident through a post on X, extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery for those injured. He urged the government to provide proper medical care and compensation to those affected.

CPI (ML) Liberation echoed similar sentiments, describing the aftermath as a trail of death and destruction. They called for strict measures to prevent such incidents in the future. In response, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited LNJP Hospital to meet the injured victims, reaffirming the government's commitment to ensuring justice and support for the families involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)