Red Fort Blast Tragedy Sparks Urgent Call for Justice
A high-intensity explosion near Red Fort Metro led to several deaths and injuries. CPI (Marxist) and CPI (ML) demanded a swift investigation and government support for victims. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the injured. The incident highlights the need for enhanced security measures to prevent future tragedies.
- Country:
- India
A devastating explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday resulted in multiple deaths and left several individuals injured. The incident prompted an outcry from various political quarters, demanding a swift investigation and justice for the victims.
CPI (Marxist) general secretary MA Baby expressed his shock over the incident through a post on X, extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery for those injured. He urged the government to provide proper medical care and compensation to those affected.
CPI (ML) Liberation echoed similar sentiments, describing the aftermath as a trail of death and destruction. They called for strict measures to prevent such incidents in the future. In response, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited LNJP Hospital to meet the injured victims, reaffirming the government's commitment to ensuring justice and support for the families involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Red Fort
- blast
- explosion
- CPI (Marxist)
- CPI (ML)
- Amit Shah
- inquiry
- victims
- compensation
- justice
ALSO READ
All options being investigated, all angles open: Amit Shah after meeting Red Fort blast victims.
Top agencies are investigating blast with full intensity, will go in-depth into incident: Amit Shah.
Pained beyond words by loss of lives in a blast in Delhi; my deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones: Amit Shah.
8 people killed, several injured in the blast: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah being briefed about situation: Delhi Police chief Satish Golcha after blast near Red Fort.