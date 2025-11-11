Left Menu

Red Fort Blast Tragedy Sparks Urgent Call for Justice

A high-intensity explosion near Red Fort Metro led to several deaths and injuries. CPI (Marxist) and CPI (ML) demanded a swift investigation and government support for victims. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the injured. The incident highlights the need for enhanced security measures to prevent future tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 00:25 IST
Red Fort Blast Tragedy Sparks Urgent Call for Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday resulted in multiple deaths and left several individuals injured. The incident prompted an outcry from various political quarters, demanding a swift investigation and justice for the victims.

CPI (Marxist) general secretary MA Baby expressed his shock over the incident through a post on X, extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery for those injured. He urged the government to provide proper medical care and compensation to those affected.

CPI (ML) Liberation echoed similar sentiments, describing the aftermath as a trail of death and destruction. They called for strict measures to prevent such incidents in the future. In response, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited LNJP Hospital to meet the injured victims, reaffirming the government's commitment to ensuring justice and support for the families involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Heightened Security Measures After Red Fort Blast

Heightened Security Measures After Red Fort Blast

 India
2
Senate Clears Path to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

Senate Clears Path to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global
3
High Alert in Haryana After Deadly Red Fort Blast

High Alert in Haryana After Deadly Red Fort Blast

 India
4
Legal Tangle Jeopardizes Food Aid for Millions Amid Government Shutdown

Legal Tangle Jeopardizes Food Aid for Millions Amid Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025