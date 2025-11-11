Allahabad High Court's Order for Swift Passport Verification

The Allahabad High Court has issued a directive requiring that police verification reports for passport applications be finalized within a four-week period. This move aims to eliminate delays that hinder the right to travel, according to a bench comprising Justice Ajit Kumar and Justice Swarupama Chaturvedi while hearing a writ petition.

In referencing the Ministry of External Affairs' Citizen's Charter, the court noted the absence of a specified limit for police verification time, highlighting it as an administrative gap. This led the court to urge the police department to diligently process verification files to adhere to the ministry's framework.

The bench stressed that any delays might unjustly impede the passport reissuance process, especially in time-sensitive cases. They instructed the relevant officials to expedite procedures and keep applicants informed, suggesting necessary legal clearances be sought to smooth the application journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)