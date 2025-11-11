Left Menu

Allahabad High Court's Order for Swift Passport Verification

The Allahabad High Court has mandated that police verification reports for passport applications be completed within four weeks to prevent travel hurdles. It emphasizes timely processing while instructing applicants to resolve pending legal issues before passport issuance is delayed. The court seeks to ensure efficient administrative function.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 11-11-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 00:28 IST
Allahabad High Court's Order for Swift Passport Verification
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has issued a directive requiring that police verification reports for passport applications be finalized within a four-week period. This move aims to eliminate delays that hinder the right to travel, according to a bench comprising Justice Ajit Kumar and Justice Swarupama Chaturvedi while hearing a writ petition.

In referencing the Ministry of External Affairs' Citizen's Charter, the court noted the absence of a specified limit for police verification time, highlighting it as an administrative gap. This led the court to urge the police department to diligently process verification files to adhere to the ministry's framework.

The bench stressed that any delays might unjustly impede the passport reissuance process, especially in time-sensitive cases. They instructed the relevant officials to expedite procedures and keep applicants informed, suggesting necessary legal clearances be sought to smooth the application journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Heightened Security Measures After Red Fort Blast

Heightened Security Measures After Red Fort Blast

 India
2
Senate Clears Path to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

Senate Clears Path to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global
3
High Alert in Haryana After Deadly Red Fort Blast

High Alert in Haryana After Deadly Red Fort Blast

 India
4
Legal Tangle Jeopardizes Food Aid for Millions Amid Government Shutdown

Legal Tangle Jeopardizes Food Aid for Millions Amid Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025