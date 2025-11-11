Heightened Security After Red Fort Blast: A Close Watch on Vaishno Devi

Security has been significantly intensified at the Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine, Katra base camp, and across Jammu city in response to the Red Fort blast that occurred in New Delhi on Monday evening, according to official sources.

The blast involved a high-intensity explosion at a traffic signal near the Red Fort Metro Station, resulting in the deaths of at least eight individuals and the injury of 24 others. The explosion also damaged numerous vehicles and took place during peak evening hours when the area was crowded, officials reported.

A police officer informed PTI that security measures have been strengthened in critical areas of the Jammu region, particularly around the Vaishno Devi cave shrine and its base camp in Katra. Vigilance has been increased throughout the city, especially along railway tracks and on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway, with a high alert issued for the entire area. Senior police officers conducted thorough security checks in Katra, and DIG Jammu-Kathua Shiv Kumar Sharma oversaw a security inspection in Jammu city at night.

