Blast in Delhi: Under the Shadow of Terrorism
A car explosion in Delhi has resulted in eight deaths and injuries to 20. Authorities are investigating under the anti-terrorism law to determine the cause and possible terrorist connections. The blast, near the iconic Red Fort, has put several states on high alert.
A devastating car blast in the heart of India's capital, Delhi, is being investigated under anti-terrorism laws, according to local television reports. The incident has left eight dead and 20 injured, raising serious security concerns across the region.
The explosion occurred near the historic Red Fort, an area typically under heavy security. Eyewitnesses reported that a slow-moving car stopped at a traffic signal before exploding, leaving a scene of destruction with mangled bodies and several damaged vehicles.
The police have registered the case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, India's principal anti-terrorism legislation. Federal Home Minister Amit Shah assured that all possible angles would be examined in the investigation. The blast has prompted a heightened state of alert in several states.
Delhi Police registers FIR under UAPA Act, Explosives Act in connection with blast near Red Fort: Official.
