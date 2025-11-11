Left Menu

China Loosens Rare Earths Flow to U.S.

China is reportedly setting up a system to ease the export of rare earths and restricted materials to the U.S., excluding companies linked to the U.S. military, while accelerating approvals for others, according to insiders. Reuters has yet to confirm this report.

China is reportedly developing a system to facilitate the export of rare earths and other restricted materials to the U.S.

The system will exclude firms connected to the U.S. military but aim to fast-track export approvals for other companies, according to the Wall Street Journal's sources.

Reuters has not yet been able to verify the details of the report.

