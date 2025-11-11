Left Menu

Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire Halted Amid Increased Tensions

Thailand has paused the implementation of a ceasefire agreement with Cambodia due to rising tensions. This comes after a landmine explosion injured four Thai soldiers. The agreement, originally signed last month, was aimed at easing hostilities following previous clashes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 11-11-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 09:45 IST
Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire Halted Amid Increased Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand has decided to halt the implementation of its ceasefire agreement with Cambodia, a pact that was signed just last month under the auspices of U.S. President Donald Trump, according to Thai Defence Minister Natthaphon Narkphanit.

This move also includes suspending the return of 18 Cambodian prisoners of war currently held by Thailand's military, the minister announced.

Tensions have been increasing between the neighboring countries after a landmine explosion injured four Thai soldiers, following five days of clashes in July.

TRENDING

1
Senegal at Crossroads: Tackling Debt Vulnerabilities with the IMF

Senegal at Crossroads: Tackling Debt Vulnerabilities with the IMF

 Global
2
Enhanced Security Measures Post-Red Fort Blast: Railway Response

Enhanced Security Measures Post-Red Fort Blast: Railway Response

 India
3
Environmental Groups Challenge Aerial Bear Hunts in Alaska's Caribou Territory

Environmental Groups Challenge Aerial Bear Hunts in Alaska's Caribou Territo...

 Global
4
China Stocks Falter Amid Economic Uncertainty

China Stocks Falter Amid Economic Uncertainty

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025