Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire Halted Amid Increased Tensions

Thailand has decided to halt the implementation of its ceasefire agreement with Cambodia, a pact that was signed just last month under the auspices of U.S. President Donald Trump, according to Thai Defence Minister Natthaphon Narkphanit.

This move also includes suspending the return of 18 Cambodian prisoners of war currently held by Thailand's military, the minister announced.

Tensions have been increasing between the neighboring countries after a landmine explosion injured four Thai soldiers, following five days of clashes in July.