Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: Condolences Poured in from Goa CM

A tragic blast near the Red Fort in Delhi claimed nine lives and injured 20 others, sparking condolences from Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The high-intensity explosion, which occurred at a traffic signal, also destroyed several vehicles. Sawant expressed deep sorrow and wished for the injured's swift recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 11-11-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 10:19 IST
Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: Condolences Poured in from Goa CM
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating blast near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening has resulted in tragic loss of life and injury. The high-intensity explosion struck a car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station, killing nine people and leaving 20 others injured. Several vehicles were also gutted in the explosion.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed his deep condolences to the families affected by the blast. ''Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in a blast in Delhi,'' Sawant stated in a post on X late Monday night. He also extended his prayers for the swift recovery of those injured in the explosion.

The incident has prompted an outpouring of grief and concern, highlighting the need for reinforced public safety measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blast Near Red Fort: Investigators Probe Fidayeen Link

Blast Near Red Fort: Investigators Probe Fidayeen Link

 India
2
Supreme Court Offers Condolences After Red Fort Car Blast

Supreme Court Offers Condolences After Red Fort Car Blast

 India
3
Bihar Votes for Development Amidst EVM Controversy

Bihar Votes for Development Amidst EVM Controversy

 India
4
Dhami Urges Voters in Key Bihar Phase, Highlights Democratic Participation

Dhami Urges Voters in Key Bihar Phase, Highlights Democratic Participation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025