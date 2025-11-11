Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: Condolences Poured in from Goa CM

A devastating blast near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening has resulted in tragic loss of life and injury. The high-intensity explosion struck a car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station, killing nine people and leaving 20 others injured. Several vehicles were also gutted in the explosion.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed his deep condolences to the families affected by the blast. ''Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in a blast in Delhi,'' Sawant stated in a post on X late Monday night. He also extended his prayers for the swift recovery of those injured in the explosion.

The incident has prompted an outpouring of grief and concern, highlighting the need for reinforced public safety measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)