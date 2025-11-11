Left Menu

Iron Rod Heist Disrupted: Thane Police Intervene

In Thane district, Maharashtra, police registered a case against nine individuals for attempting to steal iron rods from a logistics center. Officers intervened during a patrol, catching the suspects in the act of transferring the rods to other vehicles. The rods, worth several lakhs, were recovered.

Updated: 11-11-2025 10:33 IST
In a swift action, police in Maharashtra's Thane district have thwarted an audacious attempt to steal iron rods from a logistics centre, officials reported on Tuesday.

During a routine patrol near Rajnoli Naka in Bhiwandi, officers spotted individuals transferring the consignment from a truck to other vehicles. Upon being approached, the suspects fled the scene.

The incident led to the recovery of iron rods worth several lakhs, and the vehicles involved were impounded. The police have registered a case against the accused under relevant laws for theft.

