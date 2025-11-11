Iron Rod Heist Disrupted: Thane Police Intervene

In a swift action, police in Maharashtra's Thane district have thwarted an audacious attempt to steal iron rods from a logistics centre, officials reported on Tuesday.

During a routine patrol near Rajnoli Naka in Bhiwandi, officers spotted individuals transferring the consignment from a truck to other vehicles. Upon being approached, the suspects fled the scene.

The incident led to the recovery of iron rods worth several lakhs, and the vehicles involved were impounded. The police have registered a case against the accused under relevant laws for theft.

(With inputs from agencies.)