Tragic Turn: Case Filed Against Women in Flatmate's Death

A case has been filed against two women for abetment of suicide after their male flatmate, Vishnu CP, was found dead in their shared apartment. Vishnu, a technician at a medical transcription firm, died by hanging, and his brother claims a dispute with one woman, leading to the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-11-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 10:57 IST
Police have registered a case against two women accused of abetting the suicide of their male flatmate in a rented apartment. The incident has shocked the community, drawing attention to the complexities of shared living arrangements.

The deceased, identified as Vishnu CP, a 39-year-old technician from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, worked at a local medical transcription firm for over four years. Authorities reported that Vishnu was found dead, having hanged himself in the bathroom on November 7. A detailed investigation is now underway.

Vishnu's younger brother lodged a complaint, alleging the deceased had disputes with the two female flatmates, including a potential romantic involvement with one. A case of abetment of suicide has been filed under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police are pursuing every lead to uncover the truth behind this tragic event.

