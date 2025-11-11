Tragedy at Red Fort: Blast Claims 12 Lives

A tragic explosion near Delhi's iconic Red Fort has claimed the lives of 12 people, following a powerful blast that occurred near the metro station.

Initially, nine fatalities were confirmed, but police confirmed on Tuesday that three more victims succumbed to their injuries, raising the death toll.

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Act, while raids are underway. Heightened security is now enforced across the city, with key locations like airports and transit points under strict surveillance.

(With inputs from agencies.)