Houthi Rebels Signal End to Red Sea Attacks Amid Gaza Ceasefire

Yemen's Houthi rebels have ceased their attacks on Israel and Red Sea shipping as a tentative ceasefire stabilizes the Gaza Strip.

The announcement came via a letter to Hamas' Qassam Brigades, published late Monday, marking the clearest indication yet from the Houthis that their assaults have paused.

The letter expressed vigilance over ongoing developments, warning of a resumption of military operations if hostilities in Gaza re-escalate. There has been no formal acknowledgment from the Houthis that their regional campaign has conclusively ended.