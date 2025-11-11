Houthi Rebels Signal End to Red Sea Attacks Amid Gaza Ceasefire
Houthi rebels in Yemen have stopped their attacks on Israel and Red Sea shipping as a ceasefire holds in Gaza. In a letter to Hamas' Qassam Brigades, the Houthis clarified they would resume operations if aggression against Gaza continues, but no formal end to their campaign was acknowledged.
- United Arab Emirates
Yemen's Houthi rebels have ceased their attacks on Israel and Red Sea shipping as a tentative ceasefire stabilizes the Gaza Strip.
The announcement came via a letter to Hamas' Qassam Brigades, published late Monday, marking the clearest indication yet from the Houthis that their assaults have paused.
The letter expressed vigilance over ongoing developments, warning of a resumption of military operations if hostilities in Gaza re-escalate. There has been no formal acknowledgment from the Houthis that their regional campaign has conclusively ended.
