Houthi Rebels Signal End to Red Sea Attacks Amid Gaza Ceasefire

Houthi rebels in Yemen have stopped their attacks on Israel and Red Sea shipping as a ceasefire holds in Gaza. In a letter to Hamas' Qassam Brigades, the Houthis clarified they would resume operations if aggression against Gaza continues, but no formal end to their campaign was acknowledged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 11-11-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 11:42 IST
Houthi Rebels Signal End to Red Sea Attacks Amid Gaza Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Yemen's Houthi rebels have ceased their attacks on Israel and Red Sea shipping as a tentative ceasefire stabilizes the Gaza Strip.

The announcement came via a letter to Hamas' Qassam Brigades, published late Monday, marking the clearest indication yet from the Houthis that their assaults have paused.

The letter expressed vigilance over ongoing developments, warning of a resumption of military operations if hostilities in Gaza re-escalate. There has been no formal acknowledgment from the Houthis that their regional campaign has conclusively ended.

