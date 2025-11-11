Drone Fragments in Romanian Territory: A Rising Concern
Romania discovered drone fragments within its borders following a Russian attack on Ukrainian ports. Due to poor weather, fighter jets couldn't be scrambled, and citizens were warned to seek cover. Romania shares a significant border with Ukraine and has experienced multiple incursions of Russian drones.
- Romania
Amid escalating tensions, Romania has reported the discovery of drone fragments within its territory following an overnight assault by Russia on Ukrainian ports along the Danube River.
The Romanian Defense Ministry announced the incident on Tuesday, noting that adverse weather hampered the NATO nation's ability to deploy fighter jets in response.
Residents in the affected areas were instructed to seek shelter as authorities continue to address the repeated incursions and airspace breaches stemming from Romania's 650-km shared border with Ukraine.
