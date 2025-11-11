Left Menu

Siddaramaiah Advocates Mekedatu Project Amid Controversies

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah pushes for Mekedatu reservoir, assuring it won't harm Tamil Nadu. Heavy rains led Karnataka to release excess water to Tamil Nadu. He addresses crop losses and plans for new anti-elephant railway barricades. Upcoming meetings aim to mitigate man-animal conflict and address cabinet expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 11-11-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 12:30 IST
  • India

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reiterated his commitment to the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, assuring that it poses no threat to Tamil Nadu's water interests. Despite opposition, he cited the excess rainfall and subsequent water release as evidence of Karnataka's cooperation.

This year, heavy rains have filled Karnataka's reservoirs and enabled the state to release more Cauvery water than required to Tamil Nadu. However, agricultural reports reveal significant crop losses in certain districts, prompting compensatory actions by the state government.

Additionally, Siddaramaiah addressed measures to alleviate persistent man-animal conflicts near Mysuru, emphasizing the installation of railway barricades. His upcoming visit to Delhi also includes discussions on potential cabinet expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

